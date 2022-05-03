LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A motion to continue the trial in the case of slain 2-year-old Amari Nicholson has been granted, allowing charges to move forward against Amari’s accused killer Terrell Rhodes.

The case was set to go to trial on May 9 but a judge ruled Tuesday that a status check will be conducted in 90 days on Aug. 2 at 9:30 a.m. A new trial date could be set at that time.

Rhodes, 28, is accused of killing his girlfriend’s son on May 5, 2021, after being left to watch him.

According to an arrest report, Rhodes admitted to police he killed the boy inside a unit at the Emerald Suites. He said he hit Amari three or four times with his fist before the toddler’s face turned blue and he stopped breathing, and Rhodes attempted CPR.

Prosecutors said Rhodes had admitted to killing Amari after the child had urinated on himself.

Terrell Rhodes appeared in court on May 3, 2022, as a judge granted a motion to continue his first-degree murder trial. He is accused of killing two-year-old Amari Nicholson. (Armando Navarro for KLAS)

Amari’s body was found near Paradise Road and Twain Avenue on May 12, 2021, after Rhodes told investigators he buried the boy near a brick wall between the Siegel Suites and McDonald’s in the area. He initially said that a family member had come to pick Amari up.

Terrell Rhodes appears in court for first time on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. He was denied bail.

Rhodes faces a first-degree murder charge related to the boy’s death, in addition to two counts of attempted murder, four counts of assault on a police officer with a deadly weapon, and four counts of resisting a police officer with the use of a firearm after he took a gun from two Metro detectives and tried to kill them while being interviewed May 11, 2021.

Rhodes entered a “not guilty” plea in a court appearance June 2, 2021, and prosecutors have decided that they will not seek the death penalty.

Terrell remains in the Clark County Detention Center without bail.