President Donald Trump speaks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Washington, before departing for a campaign rally in North Carolina. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit against Nevada that sought to block mail-in balloting in the 2020 general election.

Tha lawsuit brought by the campaign of President Donald Trump took aim at AB4, legislation that provided for mail-in balloting. The lawsuit named Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske.

