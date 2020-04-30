Judge dismisses City of Oakland lawsuit against Raiders

OAKLAND, Calif. (KLAS) — A lawsuit filed against the Oakland Raiders, the other 31 NFL teams and the entire NFL organization has now been dismissed by a judge in northern California. The lawsuit filed by the City of Oakland alleged that the Raiders decision to leave the city violated antitrust laws, among other claims.

In court documents obtained by 8 News Now, the judge claimed the Sherman Act did not apply to team’s decision to leave Oakland, although the city made the claim that it did. The city cited the “lost tax revenue based broadly on ‘the presence of the Raiders and the economic activity their presence generates” as an injury that should be preventable under the Sherman Act, but that was denied in court.

All other claims were dismissed for “lack of subject matter.”