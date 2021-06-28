Judge blocks Nevada’s first proposed execution in 15 years

FILE – In this March 2021, file photo provided by the Nevada Department of Corrections, shows convicted murderer Zane Michael Floyd, 45, an inmate at Ely State Prison. Lawyers for Floyd, a four-time convicted murderer in Nevada are trying to persuade a federal judge to grant a temporary stay of execution who’s scheduled to become the first death row inmate put to death in the state in 15 years. Public defenders are scheduled to go before a judge in Las Vegas on Monday, June 28, 2021, to argue over the constitutionality of a never-before-used sequence of drugs that prison officials plan to use at the state-sanctioned killing tentatively scheduled next month. (Nevada Department of Corrections via AP, File)

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A federal judge on Monday postponed until at least October what was to be the first execution of an inmate in Nevada in 15 years.

The judge said he would issue a formal injunction in Las Vegas later this week to at least temporarily prevent the state-sanctioned killing in July of four-time convicted murderer Zane Michael Floyd.

The judge told lawyers for both sides following a five-hour hearing Monday he agreed with arguments by Floyd’s public defenders that they need more time to determine the constitutionality of a never-before-used sequence of drugs that prison officials want for the execution.

