Judge blocks Nevada’s first proposed execution in 15 years

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A federal judge on Monday postponed until at least October what was to be the first execution of an inmate in Nevada in 15 years.
The judge said he would issue a formal injunction in Las Vegas later this week to at least temporarily prevent the state-sanctioned killing in July of four-time convicted murderer Zane Michael Floyd.
The judge told lawyers for both sides following a five-hour hearing Monday he agreed with arguments by Floyd’s public defenders that they need more time to determine the constitutionality of a never-before-used sequence of drugs that prison officials want for the execution.