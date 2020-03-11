Judge again rejects Vegas water pipeline from rural valleys

LAS VEGAS (AP) – A state judge has again rejected a decades-long bid to tap groundwater beneath vast rangelands in northeast Nevada and pipe it to fast-growing suburbs and gambling resorts in Las Vegas.

In a strongly worded ruling, Judge Robert Estes said Monday he saw no reason to undo findings he made in December 2013 that crippled the Southern Nevada Water Authority plan.

An attorney representing the Great Basin Water Network and most opponents of the project called the ruling the end for the project, unless there’s another appeal to the state Supreme Court.