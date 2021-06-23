‘Juan’s Flaming Fajitas’ now closing twice a week due to staffing shortage

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The struggle of finding workers for certain businesses continues in Las Vegas.

One restaurant is now closing its doors twice a week, so their current workers are not overwhelmed.

The kitchen staff at Juan’s Flaming Fajitas in the southwest valley on Tropicana near Fort Apache is busy at work, doing the best they can with limited staff.

“We asked them to pick up the extra shifts work the extra hours and they obliged to that because they want to see us continue to grow,” said manager Taylor Pulliam.

But now on Mondays and Tuesdays, the kitchen and restaurant will have their lights off.

Juan’s flaming fajitas has to close their doors on Mondays&Tuesday’s to give their current over worked employees a break. Due to short staff they have been working extra shifts. Managers tell me it’s super important to make sure employees know they are valued. @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/ETViWe8Z4N — Victoria Saha (@VictoriaSaha) June 23, 2021

“We had to give them an opportunity to have some down time,” Pulliam said.

Earlier this week, they put out a statement saying they will close two days out of the week to “lessen the burden on their exhausted staff.”

“It’s not just a couple weeks picking up extra, it’s been continued months of picking up extra shifts,” Pulliam said.

To give you a better understanding of the staffing shortage, the manager says on average they used to have 110 employees. Right now, they are down to 85.

Sometimes, they are having to bring staff from their Henderson location to help.

Kitchen manager Claudio Carros is one of the staff that decided to stick around.

“Everybody is working more time, so not everyone had time to spend with family,” said Carros. “It was hard for everybody.”

He says he is staying because the owners are valuing their staff with the two days off.

The restaurant has a referral program. If an employee brings in a new staff member, they each get $250.

They do not know when they will reopen again on Mondays and Tuesdays, but they are hoping as soon as they are fully staffed, they can get back to normal hours.

