‘JOURNEY’ announces Las Vegas residency at Virgin Hotels

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Legendary rock band JOURNEY is returning to Las Vegas for a six-show residency at the Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas in December.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group will perform from Dec. 1-11, 2021. The group, featuring co-founder Neal Schon (lead guitarist), Jonathan Cain (keyboards, backing vocals), Arnel Pineda (lead vocals), Randy Jackson (bass), Narada Michael Walden (drums) and Jason Derlatka (Keyboards) will perform their global hits including “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Wheel in the Sky,” “Who’s Crying Now” and more.

Ticket Information :

Dates: December 1, 2, 7, 8, 10, 11, 2021

Friday, August 20 at 10 a.m. PST Price: Tickets starting at $69.50 plus applicable fees

Tickets starting at $69.50 plus applicable fees Points of Purchase: AXS.com

AXS.com Official Journey VIP Packages: A limited amount of official Journey VIP Packages will be available for each show during the pre-sale and general on-sale.

The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is offering VIP experience options via AXS or by emailing TheaterVHLV@aegpresents.com:

Front and Center VIP – Be right in the action 55 feet from the stage in this prime first-level VIP area. Tickets include venue access via a separate VIP Entrance, cocktail service direct to your table as well as access to the Social VIP Lounge on the second level of the venue.

Elevated VIP – Enjoy phenomenal views of the stage from your own private table on the VIP second level. Tickets include venue access via a separate VIP Entrance, cocktail service direct to your table, VIP bathrooms and access to the Social VIP Lounge.

Suite Life VIP – Direct views of the stage from the second level of the venue in a private suite. Tickets include venue access via a separate VIP Entrance, cocktail service direct to your table, VIP bathrooms and access to the Social VIP Lounge.

Social Lounge VIP – Mix and mingle with your crew or make new friends in this lounge-style VIP area featuring a private bar, access to VIP bathrooms and venue access via a separate VIP venue entrance. Opportunity to upgrade to reserved tables and banquettes within the lounge.

There is complimentary self-parking at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.