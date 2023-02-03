LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s “career week” at Marion Earl Elementary in Spring Valley, and some of the 8 News Now team stopped by on Thursday to talk to students about careers in journalism and photography.

Assistant news director Joyce Kotnik and news photographer Henry Takai spoke to the fifth grade students, passing on what it takes to be a reporter and how important it is to gather the facts with the five Ws and one H — who, what, where, when, why and how.

The students got a chance to put their reporting skills to the test with a live report about Punxsutawney Phil making his Groundhog Day prediction, and how Southern Nevada predicts spring with Mojave Max.

The students also learned firsthand how to gather news using a drone.