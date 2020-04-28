Joseph James Brewing Co. in Henderson announces it will ‘cease operations indefinitely’

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — A well-known brewing company in the Las Vegas valley is closing its doors indefinitely. Joseph James Brewing Co. made the announcement it was closing up shop on Monday via a post on Facebook.

In a statement on Facebook, Joseph James Brewing Co. left the following statement:

“Friends, family, and loyal patrons, we have some unfortunate news to deliver today. After much deliberation, we have come to the incredibly difficult decision to cease operations indefinitely. Over the past 12 years, we’ve been humbled by all the local support, friendships, laughs, and cheers that we wouldn’t trade for the world. It’s been a tremendous experience, and we have all of you to thank for that!

We look forward to sharing a pint and a high five with you as soon as we’re able to come back together. Until then, please continue to support your local breweries offering curbside options and relief efforts during these trying times.” Signed, your JJ cast and crew

Before posting the statement about the closure, the company also changed its Facebook cover photo to an image that says, “It’s been real, Vegas.”

Joseph James Brewing Co. has operated in Henderson, Nevada, for about 12 years.