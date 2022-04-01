LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the Grammys near, events celebrating music and musicians are bringing celebrities to the MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom. It’s all part of the MusiCares Gala.

Tonight, Joni Mitchell is being honored as the Person of the Year for her philanthropic work and all her creative accomplishments.

“We are so excited to bring together an amazing lineup of artists to celebrate the musical career of Joni Mitchell. She is being honored not only for her iconic music and lyrics, but for her trailblazing spirit and the inspiration she’s brought to so many singer/songwriters,” said Laura Segura, Executive Director of MusiCares.

We also ran into Billy Ray Cyrus on the red carpet at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. He said Las Vegas was the last place he played before the pandemic shut everything down in 2020. He also talked about his new record, a collaboration with Snoop Dogg.

Sammy Hagar and Jeff Timmons were expected to make their Grammy predictions.