LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Jonas Brothers announced Tuesday they will be returning to Las Vegas after the new year for three concerts at the Dolby Live at Park MGM.

The Jonas Brothers: Live in Las Vegas concerts will be on Feb. 17, 18, and 19. The general ticket sales begin Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. (PT). More information can be found at this link.

The announcement comes after the band’s exclusive Las Vegas residency in June and November and their recently wrapped REMEMBER THIS Tour.

There is a pre-sale ticket event for Jonas Brothers fan club members beginning Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. (PT).