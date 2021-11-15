Jonas Brothers family announces new restaurant in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Jonas Brothers family is opening a new restaurant, Nellie’s Southern Kitchen, in early 2022 at the MGM Grand.

According to a news release, the family said the restaurant pays homage to their Grandma Nellie and celebrates Southern comfort food.

“To open a restaurant in the heart of the iconic Las Vegas Strip is thrilling, and I know my Grandma Nellie would be truly amazed seeing her name in lights,” said Kevin Jonas, Sr. “Our family loves Las Vegas. We have spent significant time in the city and are proud to invite everyone to pull up a seat and enjoy our family’s hospitality and treasured family recipes.”