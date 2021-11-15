Jonas Brothers family announces new restaurant in Las Vegas

(L-R), Kevin Jonas, Sr.; Phil Guerini (Jonas Group Entertainment); Teresa Miles Walsh (Access Media Advisory); Kevin Jonas II; Andrew Siegel (TLI Bedrock LLC); Nick Jonas; Michael Neubecker (MGM Grand); Joe Jonas; Olivia Somerlyn (Oly Studio); George Kreis (Jonas Group Holdings, LLC); Cliff Atkinson (WE Advisory Group)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Jonas Brothers family is opening a new restaurant, Nellie’s Southern Kitchen, in early 2022 at the MGM Grand.

According to a news release, the family said the restaurant pays homage to their Grandma Nellie and celebrates Southern comfort food.

“To open a restaurant in the heart of the iconic Las Vegas Strip is thrilling, and I know my Grandma Nellie would be truly amazed seeing her name in lights,” said Kevin Jonas, Sr.  “Our family loves Las Vegas. We have spent significant time in the city and are proud to invite everyone to pull up a seat and enjoy our family’s hospitality and treasured family recipes.”

