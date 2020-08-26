Jon Ponder reflects on presidential pardon

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One day after President Donald Trump pardoned Jon Ponder, a former convicted felon and founder of Hope for Prisoners, the activist shared what the experience was like with 8 News Now.

Ponder tells us he was asked to fly to Washington D.C. to share his story and his relationship with law enforcement.

The pardon came as a complete surprise to him.

He says when it happened, it validated so many different things for him, he reflected on how life had come full circle, and he’s still trying to wrap his mind around the magnitude of exactly what it all means.

Trump signed the full pardon in a seven-minute video, released by the White House yesterday ahead of the second evening of the GOP Convention.

Ponder and the former FBI agent who arrested him have since become close friends. Trump described how Ponder, after being arrested for bank robbery, began studying the Bible in prison and later founded Hope for Prisoners, a reentry program that helps former prisoners begin productive lives.

“It’s an encouragement to the other formerly incarcerated people in the community that are working hard and taking advantage of second chances in the community,” said Ponder. “I think it was evidence that if you work hard and do the right thing and do not commit other crimes and stay the course, what happened to me is available to anybody.”

Two years ago, Trump invited Ponder to the Rose Garden, where the president recognized his achievements nationally for the first time. Earlier this year, the President was the guest speaker at the Hope for Prisoners graduation ceremony here in Las Vegas.

Ponder says with the full pardon, he has retained his right to vote. He calls it a privilege and is looking forward to being able to vote for his very first time in a presidential election.