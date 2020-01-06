Jon Favreau: Baby Yoda is not actually a baby

(CNN) — Baby Yoda exploded into the mainstream last year, but it turns out pop culture may be misinformed. Producer, Jon Favreau, created “Star Wars: The Mandalorian” series featuring the adorable little green creature.

But he told USA Today, there is no way the character known as “the Child” in the series is a young version of Yoda.

Favreau explained the timeline does not match, because the Mandalorian is set after “Return of the Jedi,” and Yoda died in the original trilogy.

But due to his look-a-like albeit miniature appearance, he earned the name with the help of social media.

Favreau says there are a lot of theories about the creature’s identity, but he is not giving any hints. Fans will have to wait until fall 2020 to see if that question is answered.

Meanwhile, Baby Yoda toys will hit store shelves this spring.