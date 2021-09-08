Joint DUI strike force patrols end, hunt for drunk drivers continues

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A multi-jurisdictional DUI strike team has ended after three years and thousands of arrests, but the hunt for impaired drivers on local roads will continue.

Sunday the Las Vegas Metro Police Traffic Bureau announced that its partnership with the Nevada Highway Patrol and the Zero Fatalities Nevada group had come to a close. In a Facebook post, officials called it an end to one of the most memorable eras in traffic safety.

“Incredibly proud of the almost four thousand DUI arrests and countless lives saved by this team,” the post read. “The multi-jurisdictional DUI Strike Team was quickly recognized worldwide as a best practice, and numerous teams across the world were molded after this team.”

The team conducted dozens of emphasis patrols across Southern Nevada, targeting drunk and high drivers, and often catching people engaged in other crimes at the same time.

Metro Police and NHP will continue the search for impaired drivers separately. An official told 8NewsNow the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety will continue to support more than two dozen law enforcement agencies – including NHP and LVMPD – with DUI enforcement overtime through grants.

Metro’s Facebook post thanked everyone involved in the joint DUI team for years of getting impaired drivers off the street.