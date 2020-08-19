Joining Forces pedestrian safety event begins Friday, law enforcement agencies unite to save lives

NORTH LAS VEGAS – On Aug. 21 and Aug. 24, law enforcement agencies statewide will be ‘Joining Forces’ to heighten enforcement of the state’s pedestrian safety laws through the dedication of extra traffic patrol deputies.

Funding for these extra patrols is possible by a Joining Forces grant received from the Nevada Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety.

EVERY #pedestrian is important to someone. Keep that in mind and watch for each other on the road! 🚸 pic.twitter.com/mQIXnognHM — Zero Fatalities NV (@DriveSafeNV) August 18, 2020

All road users, drivers, and pedestrians are reminded to obey the basic rules of the road that have been put in place to help save lives:

Pedestrian Reminders:

Use intersections and marked mid-block crosswalks only.

Between dusk and dawn, wear bright clothing or accessories that can be seen at night.

Continue to look for oncoming traffic until the other side of the road is reached.

Make eye contact with drivers before stepping into the street.

Driver Reminders:

Obey speed limits and know when conditions warrant even slower speeds, including streets that are not well lit.

Check intersections and mid-block crosswalks for waiting pedestrians, and yield to them.

Make eye contact with pedestrians waiting to cross the street.

Law enforcement agencies ask you to take responsibility for others around you and respect their right to use the road. Make sure that you are predictable, alert, and focused on your safety and on the safety of those around you.

Joining Forces is a multi-jurisdictional law enforcement program aimed at reducing injuries and crashes through statewide enforcement in the areas of DUI, speed, distracted driving, seat belt, and pedestrian safety.

The goal of these enforcement campaigns is to save lives by increasing public awareness about the dangers of making poor choices while driving.

For more information about Nevada’s pedestrian safety laws, visit the state’s Zero Fatalities website.