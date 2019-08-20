Join The Killers, Neon Museum in honoring Tim Burton at Boneyard Ball

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Can’t wait until Oct. 15 to get your fill of Tim Burton-inspired fun? Now you don’t have to.

The Neon Museum will honor Burton with its Glow Award at the 2019 Boneyard Ball at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas on Oct. 12. The event will feature a special appearance by world-renowned band The Killers.

Individual tickets are $600, not including VIP cocktail hour. Silver, gold and platinum table sponsor options are also available. And while the museum does mention Burton will be in attendance, they are not guaranteeing in-person meetings.

Regardless of whether or not you come face-to-face with the genius behind so many beloved works or art and films, it’s guaranteed to be an amazing time.

If you can’t make it to the ball, tickets are on sale for “Lost Vegas: Tim Burton at The Neon Museum presented by The Engelstad Foundation”. The exhibition will run Oct.15 to Feb. 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily.