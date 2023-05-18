LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In recent years, bicycling has become more popular across the United States and in the Las Vegas valley. It’s estimated more than 50 million Americans ride a bicycle each year making it the third most popular outdoor activity in the U.S., according to Statista.

Electric bikes, which have a motor to help with bicycling have also become extremely popular.

The Regional Transportation Commission is inviting southern Nevadans to celebrate National Bike Month by giving bicycling a try. The RTC is offering free 30-day Explorer passes for RTC Bike Share throughout the month. This bike share program offers rental bikes in the downtown area and you can sign up anytime through May 31 at this link with the promo code BIKEMONTH23 when you check out.

Some of the upcoming events include: