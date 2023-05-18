LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In recent years, bicycling has become more popular across the United States and in the Las Vegas valley. It’s estimated more than 50 million Americans ride a bicycle each year making it the third most popular outdoor activity in the U.S., according to Statista.
Electric bikes, which have a motor to help with bicycling have also become extremely popular.
The Regional Transportation Commission is inviting southern Nevadans to celebrate National Bike Month by giving bicycling a try. The RTC is offering free 30-day Explorer passes for RTC Bike Share throughout the month. This bike share program offers rental bikes in the downtown area and you can sign up anytime through May 31 at this link with the promo code BIKEMONTH23 when you check out.
Some of the upcoming events include:
- May 15 – 21 Bike to Work Week
Club Ride, the RTC program that rewards commuters for taking transit, walking carpooling, telecommuting, and biking will choose one cyclist who records at least two biking commutes during the week with a $50 gift card.
- May 19 Bike to Work Day
On Friday, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., the Southern Nevada Bicycle Coalition, along with the RTC, Club Ride, and Las Vegas Cyclery, will celebrate Bike to Work Day with information and giveaways at the Bonneville Transit Center.
- May 27 Bike Clinic and Family-Friendly Ride at Mountain’s Edge Regional Park
There will be a bike clinic and family-friendly community ride on Saturday, May 27, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Mountain’s Edge Regional Park, 8101 W. Mountains Edge Parkway. Participants will learn bike safety and basic bike maintenance skills. You must bring your own bikes and helmets. Please register in advance at this link.