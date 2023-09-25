LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — John Oliver and Seth Meyers announced Monday that they would be teaming up for a New Year’s Eve show on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a release, what they’re calling “Two Comedians, One Stage” will take place on New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The show is set to begin at 8 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. on Ticket Master’s website.

John Oliver is an Emmy and Writer’s Guild Award-winning writer and comedian. He is the host and producer of the show “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” and a former correspondent on The Daily Show.

John Oliver (left) and Seth Meyers (right) — two comedians, one stage on New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. | Photos: Live Nation

Seth Meyers is an Emmy and WGA Award-winning writer, New York Times best-selling author, and host of “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” He was a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” for 13 seasons starting in 2001.

The release stated that there will be a Seth Meyers artist presale starting on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Sept. 28 at 10 p.m.

Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale starting on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m.