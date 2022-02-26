LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Singer John Mayer is postponing select dates of his “Sob Rock” Tour 2022, after citing COVID as the reason behind it.

Mayer took to his social media pages on Thursday and Friday telling fans he, along with more members of his band had tested positive for COVID.

The awarded winner apologized to fans and stated that he would reschedule the next four shows in his lineup which include stops in Pennsylvania, New York, and Massachusetts. Those dates have already been rescheduled for the month of May.

“I’m so sorry to make you change your plans,” he added.

Mayer is set to perform in Las Vegas on Friday, March 11 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

No word if the Las Vegas concert date will be pushed back at this time.

The singer went on to tell his fans on his Instagram page that this is the second time he has tested positive for COVID in two months. He also added that this time around his symptoms are not as mild as the first time he tested positive for COVID.