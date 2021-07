LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Award-winning singer John Mayer’s “Sob Rock” Tour 2022 will include a Las Vegas stop at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in the spring.

Mayer will perform on Friday, March 11, 2022at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $49.50 and will go on sale to the general public Friday, July 23. Two pairs of front-row tickets will be auctioned off for each show on the tour through this link.

Sob Rock is Mayer’s eighth studio album.