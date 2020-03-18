John Legend performs on social media livestream to raise awareness and soothe nerves

LAS VEGAS (CBS) — Many musicians are live streaming performances on social media platforms to raise money, awareness and help people who may be feeling lonely.

CBS This Morning spoke to EGOT award winner John Legend after he played an acoustic set on social media.

“I know we’ll be alright, I will stay with you…,” sang John Legend.

For nearly an hour, John Legend sat at his home piano singing and soothing his fans with a free concert broadcast live on Instagram.

“You seem like you just don’t know. Don’t know…,” sang Legend.

He was joined by his wife, a casual Chrissy Teigen.

“Certain as the sun…,” sang Legend.

And three-year-old daughter Luna.

“Rising in the east, tale as old as time…,” Legend continued to sing.

“Chrissy, I think was the highlight of the whole thing. I sang. She brought comic relief and excitement to the whole thing. Luna came in and enjoyed herself too. This is our home, this is what we do at home and we gave people a little bit of a view into what we do here,” said Legend.

The eleven-time Grammy winner, like so many others right now, is stuck at home because of social distancing and self-quarantines.

Legend says they are just taking one day at a time trying to figure it out, trying to keep the kids entertained and occupied.

“The kind of definition of what entertainers do when it comes to appearing places is playing or singing or performing in front of large groups of people. And so all of those things are canceled,” explained Legend, explaining how the quarantine is affecting fellow industry professionals.

Which is one reason Legend and Coldplay’s Chris Martin are live streaming performances to fans.

“You’re a sky, oh you’re a sky full of stars,” sang Chris Martin, Coldplay musician.

They’re also raising awareness for coronavirus relief through the World Health Organization and Global Citizen.

“A lot of us have been thinking about it because everybody’s off tour. Everybody’s tour has been postponed or canceled. And a lot of our listeners and fans are at home. We wanted to find a way to use the power of music and art to bring people together,” said John Legend regarding performing on a live stream.

“Like a bridge… over… troubled… water…” sang Legend.

Legend called upon the Simon and Garfunkel classic “Bridge over troubled Water” to remind us all how we can find comfort in each other when ‘times get rough’.

“We listed some food banks and other organizations that people could help. A lot of folks will be struggling in the next few months at least. So we need to be mindful of all those people. And most people don’t have a large cushion to handle a loss of work for months at a time. So I think we all need to come together as a society, as a community, as a nation, as a globe to support those people,” said Legend.

More than a hundred thousand people came together online for Legend’s performance on this live stream. That’s a couple of arenas.

“The message we’re trying to get out to people is one – as much as you can stay home and stay away from physical contact with other people. And then secondly, if you have the means to help support other people that are going through a tougher time than you are, then try to do so,” said Legend.

Legend and Teigen also reminded people not to forget their mental health.

Chrissy Teigen says, “Don’t transfer anger and your madness and isolation to other people. I suggest you get a stress ball or a punching bag.”

John says, “Mental health resources online too so if you are having issues with that, take care of yourself today.”

Chrissy adds, “I’m seeing my therapist today via Skype.”

Yesterday on Facebook, Bono gifted fans a new song for St. Patrick’s Day, as did country singer Luke Combs.

Other artists are going online as well, even debuting new music.

Legend also teased plans to release new music.

Legend has a new single coming out Friday. He teased that Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, Miguel and Charlie Puth would all be doing free live-stream concerts this week. Garth Brooks and Indigo Girls have promised to do something similar, according to the musician.