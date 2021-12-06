John Legend announces Las Vegas residency

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 03: John Legend performs onstage as Nordstrom celebrates a legendary holiday with John Legend and Sperry at the Nordstrom NYC Flagship on December 03, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Nordstrom)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Singer John Legend announced he will have a “beautiful show” and a “magical night” when his new Las Vegas residency “Love in Las Vegas” arrives at Planet Hollywood in the spring of 2022.

Get ready for Love in Las Vegas! My 2022 Vegas residency featuring your favorite songs from my entire career… full band… beautiful show…magical night. Presale signup begins now for early access to tickets and VIP packages at https://t.co/sMYoU5FLwO pic.twitter.com/0R5SXxjFX2 — John Legend (@johnlegend) December 6, 2021

Legend said the show will feature his greatest hits and his full band. The 12-time Grammy winner will perform at the Zappos Theater starting on April 22, 2022. He will perform on 24 dates through Oct. 29, 2022.

Tickets will go on sale to the public starting Monday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. (PT). Fan club members will have access to a presale starting Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. (PT). Citi is the official presale credit card for John Legend’s residency at Zappos Theater. Citi cardmembers will be able to purchase presale tickets on Dec. 8.

Here is a list of the performance dates:

April 2022: 22, 23, 27, 29, 30

May 2022: 4, 6, 7

August 2022: 5, 6, 10, 12, 13, 17, 19, 20

October 2022: 14, 15, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29