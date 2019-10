(CNN) — John Legend and Kelly Clarkson are updating the Christmas classic, “Baby It’s Cold Outside.” Mr. E-G-O-T teamed up with HBO’s “Insecure” Natasha Rothwell to modify the 1944 lyrics for a more sensitive narrative.

One big point of contention came from those who said the song ignored the importance of consent in a relationship.

Legend says he has reworked some of the lyrics and will release the song on his upcoming holiday album, “A Legendary Christmas.”

It will release on Nov. 8.