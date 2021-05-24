John Fogerty to play Las Vegas in October with ‘Travelin’ Band’ show

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rock legend John Fogerty will appear at the Encore Theater for six dates in October.

“Las Vegas! I can’t wait to be back at Wynn,” Fogerty said. “This will be my fourth year playin’ at Encore Theater. It’s good to be back with my Las Vegas family. It’s gonna be a big celebration. I can’t think of a better way than to throw a rock and roll party playin’ all my hits for you.”

The shows are scheduled at 8 p.m. on Oct. 6, 9-10, 13 and 15-16.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 27, at 10 a.m. at the Wynn Las Vegas Box Office (702-770-9966) or through www.ticketmaster.com. Prices range from $69.50 to $250, plus fees.

The “Travelin’ Band” engagement follows a stream of sold-out shows at Wynn Las Vegas in 2019. Performing his Creedence Clearwater Revival hits including “Proud Mary” and “Fortunate Son,” along with solo hit “Centerfield.”

Fogerty dedicates much of his time to supporting veterans, and was granted the key to the Las Vegas Strip during his November 2019 run at Wynn Las Vegas for his work to help veterans in Las Vegas.

In December 2020, Fogerty’s iconic songbook of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s Chronicle Vol. 1 reached the milestone of charting for over 500 weeks on the Billboard 200, becoming only the eighth album to ever do so.