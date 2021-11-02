‘John Doe’ faces murder charge after man shot to death outside convenience store

A man identified only as “John Doe” faces a murder charge in a shooting that happened Thurday night outside of a convenience store at Fremont Street and 15th Street. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man who refused to identify himself to police faces a murder charge after another man was shot to death Thursday night outside of a convenience store on Fremont Street.

“John Doe” is accused of shooting Devin Anderson during an argument outside a 7-Eleven store at 15th Street and Fremont at about 9:45 p.m. Thursday, according to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

Anderson was at the store with his girlfriend, Victoria Villalobos. When she went inside the store, he remained outside because he didn’t have a face mask, Villalobos told police.

As they got out of the car, Villalobos made a remark about a woman in a silver Nissan Rogue parked nearby, she told police. The woman in the Nissan was identified by police as Sandra Mathis.

When she came out minutes later, Villalobos found Anderson and another man arguing.

Using evidence obtained from surveillance cameras, police determined that “John Doe” approached Anderson from behind and began arguing with him. Then he retrieved a handgun from the Nissan, police said.

When he aimed the gun at Villalobos and Anderson, Anderson ducked for cover and reached for a black handgun he had in his pocket, police said.

“John Doe,” identified as Geraldo Casco in an interview with Mathis but unconfirmed by homicide detectives, is accused of shooting Anderson. The arrest report also indicates he pistol-whipped Anderson after he shot him.

Mathis and the suspect left the scene in the Nissan, but Villalobos took a photo of the car and police used the license plate to track the car to Mathis’ address.

Police determined that “John Doe” was the first person to produce a gun. When he advanced toward Anderson, Anderson at first tried to seek cover behind a car.

When Anderson pointed his gun at “John Doe,” he was shot and killed, according to the arrest report.

The suspect was booked into the Clark County Detention Center, according to police, but jail records are not available for “John Doe” or “Gerald Casco.”