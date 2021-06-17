Joël Robuchon brings back fine French dining to MGM Grand on July 1

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fine French dining returns to the MGM Grand on July 1 as Joël Robuchon reopens.

Two weeks after that, L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon will begin serving on July 15.

“It is an exciting day for us to bring back Joël Robuchon’s award-winning establishments back to MGM Grand’s dining portfolio and the Las Vegas restaurant scene overall,” said MGM Grand Vice President of Food & Beverage Andreas Reich. “For nearly two decades, Chef Robuchon’s restaurants set the standard for French culinary innovation on The Strip, and we cannot wait to enter this new era, carrying on the master’s legacy.”

(Courtesy: MGM Grand)

Joël Robuchon, the only Three Michelin-starred restaurant in Las Vegas, features a menu celebrating beloved dishes from over the years.

L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon, the “creative countertop workshop,” experiments with simple ingredients to create dishes new to Robuchon’s restaurants while maintaining its impeccable standards.