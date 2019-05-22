Joe Yablonsky, FBI agent who pummeled Las Vegas mob dies at 90

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An FBI agent once known as the “King of Sting” died Tuesday. Joe Yablonsky was a household name in Las Vegas back in the early 80s. He initiated several public corruption investigations involving prominent locals.

Yablonsky was both respected and reviled in the City of Las Vegas. The investigations he oversaw not only pummeled the mob but also shook the town to its foundation and ended the careers of several public officials.

Yablonsky spent 32 years with the FBI, including three years, 1980-1983, as a special agent in charge of the Las Vegas office. During that tumultuous time, FBI and IRS agents targeted mafia infiltration of Las Vegas casinos, as well as public corruption. One undercover sting dubbed Operation Yobo, saw five public officials, including two county commissions convicted for taking bribes.

Another investigation led to the downfall of federal judge Harry Claiborne for income tax evasion. The pushback from las vegas power brokers and the media was substantial.

“Perhaps this reflects upon the standards of Las Vegas,” Yablonsky said in an interview from 2002. “If you tried to do an effective job in law enforcement, you are going against the grain, and therefore, there must be something nutty about you.”

In 2002 8 News NOW produced a special about the Yablonsky years. He left Las Vegas many years ago to move to Florida and has been in failing health for the past18 months.

Joe Yablonsky was 90 years old and is survived by his wife and three daughters.