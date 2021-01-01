Joe Neal, Nevada’s first Black state senator dies

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Joe Neal, Nevada’s first Black state senator has died. Neal served more than three decades in the Nevada Legislature and was known as a fighter for the less fortunate and social justice.

Neal, who was 85, passed away on Thursday following a long illness.

“My Dad, after a long-fought battle, succumbed to an illness,” stated his daughter, Sen. Dina Neal, D-North Las Vegas. “He passed away at 10:25 p.m. Dec. 31 at Dignity Health, Sienna Campus, in Henderson, where he received the best care, surrounded by family,” she added.

“He was the best who ever was,” stated his former campaign manager Andrew Barbano of Reno. “He was absolutely fearless and often went against the grain of ‘the overlords’ as he termed them,” Barbano said. “His Neal Care proposal, which he unveiled in his 2002 campaign for governor, with a few tweaks, is now known as Obamacare,” he added.

Neal was one of the few elected officials who was unafraid to criticize the gaming industry, and call for higher taxation on casinos. He once famously said, “The gaming industry’s only product is an empty pocket.” — Steve Sebelius (@SteveSebelius) January 1, 2021

Tough way to start the year, with the loss of a legend. RIP Joe Neal, and condolences to Dina and the whole family. — Ben Kieckhefer (@Ben_Kieckhefer) January 1, 2021

His major legislative accomplishments came with the 1981 high-rise fire sprinkler bill, the toughest in the nation, which he introduced after the disastrous MGM Grand conflagration of 1980.

Also, after years of effort, including a statewide initiative petition, Neal won a long-sought increase in the world’s lowest gross gaming tax on Nevada’s largest, most profitable casinos. The tax has not been raised since he left office in 2004.

Barbano also added, “His mastery of parliamentary procedure resulted in passage of the Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S. Constitution by a hostile and conservative senate in 1977.”

R.I.P. Joe Neal. You were, will and always will be a legend. The Westside Slugger and so much more! I will never forget your words you told me, in regards to people talking crap and staying focused on the fight, in spite of the haters! You will never be forgotten. @jlnevadasmith pic.twitter.com/wPtHpuiqH0 — Peter Guzman (@OfficialPeterG_) January 1, 2021

Neal, who was nicknamed “Westside Slugger” and a book with that title was written about his life.