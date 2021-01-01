Joe Neal, Nevada’s first Black state senator dies

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Joe Neal, Nevada’s first Black state senator has died. Neal served more than three decades in the Nevada Legislature and was known as a fighter for the less fortunate and social justice.
Neal, who was 85, passed away on Thursday following a long illness.
“My Dad, after a long-fought battle, succumbed to an illness,” stated his daughter, Sen. Dina Neal, D-North Las Vegas. “He passed away at 10:25 p.m. Dec. 31 at Dignity Health, Sienna Campus, in Henderson, where he received the best care, surrounded by family,” she added.
“He was the best who ever was,” stated his former campaign manager Andrew Barbano of Reno. “He was absolutely fearless and often went against the grain of ‘the overlords’ as he termed them,” Barbano said. “His Neal Care proposal, which he unveiled in his 2002 campaign for governor, with a few tweaks, is now known as Obamacare,” he added.
His major legislative accomplishments came with the 1981 high-rise fire sprinkler bill, the toughest in the nation, which he introduced after the disastrous MGM Grand conflagration of 1980.
Also, after years of effort, including a statewide initiative petition, Neal won a long-sought increase in the world’s lowest gross gaming tax on Nevada’s largest, most profitable casinos. The tax has not been raised since he left office in 2004.
Barbano also added, “His mastery of parliamentary procedure resulted in passage of the Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S. Constitution by a hostile and conservative senate in 1977.”
Neal, who was nicknamed “Westside Slugger” and a book with that title was written about his life.