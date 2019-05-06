Joe Biden to campaign in Southern Nevada

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop at a Teamsters union hall in Pittsburgh, Monday, April 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Former Vice President Joe Biden will make his first campaign stop in the Las Vegas valley since announcing his 2020 bid for the White House.

Biden is scheduled to rally supporters Tuesday, May 7th at the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades in Henderson. According to a campaign statement, Biden will lay out his vision for “unifying the nation and rebuilding the middle class.” Interested attendees are encouraged to register on Biden’s campaign website.

The long-time Delaware Senator and VP for President Obama announced his campaign for president in April. Biden already has double-digit leads in polls of the crowded Democratic field. Biden previously ran for president in 1988 and 2008.

Biden has focused on union support early in his 2020 campaign, speaking at several events since joining the race.