Joe Biden calls for ‘racial justice’ in video message at George Floyd’s funeral

HOUSTON (AP) — Joe Biden called for racial justice in a message to mourners at the funeral of George Floyd.

The former vice president and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee spoke via video at Floyd’s funeral on Tuesday, a day after he met privately with Floyd’s family.

Biden said in his recorded remarks that “when we get justice for George Floyd we will truly be on our way to racial justice in America,” adding a message to Floyd’s daughter by saying, “Then, Gianna, your daddy will have changed the world.”

The family of George Floyd handles items given to them by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner during the funeral service for George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, Pool)

Having lost several close family members himself, Biden said he and his wife Jill “know the pain” in the hearts of Floyd’s family.

Biden called for the end of the “systemic abuse that plagues American life,” and said that getting justice for Floyd’s death is only the beginning of rectifying that abuse.

More than 500 mourners gathered for the service at Fountain of Praise church in Houston, where Floyd was raised.