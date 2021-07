LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Unemployment remains fairly high in Nevada, and many companies are hiring.

If you’re looking to get back to work but you want a career change, now is the perfect time.

Jose Bello from One-Stop Career Center said changing paths isn’t as scary as it seems.

“It’s actually not very difficult at all. We actually offer the community a tool called Traitify. Think of it like a personality test that will match your interest and skills to possible careers.”