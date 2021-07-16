JOBS WEEK: Morning Traffic Anchor, Weatherman Nathan Tannenbaum shares his exciting career ‘pivoting to success’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Friday, Morning Traffic Anchor, Weatherman Nathan Tannenbaum shared his exciting career story and how he pivoted and tried new things before settling in at 8 News Now.

Nate learned a lot along the way and encourages kids to explore different jobs, internships and volunteering, “because you never know where it will take you.” He says it’s okay not to know what you want to do for your career right away.

Nate tells some great work history stories — some you won’t believe — but it all worked out in the end. You will have to watch the above video to see if any of the following experiences are true: