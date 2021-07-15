JOBS WEEK: Chief Meteorologist Tedd Florendo shares inspirational career story on how he ‘rolled with the curveballs’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Welcome to “Jobs Week” where we are talking with our on-air talent about their chosen career path.

Today, we spoke to Chief Meteorologist Tedd Florendo, who actually didn’t start off wanting to work in this field. Watch the full video to find out what Tedd started going to school for, the struggles he overcame and how he is making a big impact in the news industry and Asian community.

Tedd shared the pep talks his dad would give to him when his education, job and dreams didn’t go the way he planned. His dad played a big part in helping him refocus. He would tell him to keep trying, “You’re gonna lose, you’re gonna fail, you’re gonna cry your eyes out and get depressed…and that is okay….but you will never ever give up. Promise me no matter what happens, you never give up.”

You only need one person to say yes, and Tedd got his chance. You have to watch the video to hear this inspirational story of hard work and how he earned the opportunity to become a meteorologist in 1999.

Tedd shares an inspirational video with students when he visits schools to speak, letting kids know that “life will throw you curveballs, and that’s okay, you just gotta roll with the curveballs and just keep going.”

Tedd played his favorite clip from the movie “Facing the Giants.” It’s a sports movie about a football coach, who after six years, had never led his team to a winning season. When the coach and his wife experienced setbacks, and he didn’t receive support from the community, he never gave up.

Although devastated, the coach finds a greater purpose for his football team and challenges his players to believe anything is possible on and off the field. The team ends up standing up to the greatest test of strength and courage.

Tedd says to those who are feeling a little discouraged because things aren’t going the way they expected: “Never give up, don’t quit.”

Another career may be waiting for you, so be sure to keep it “on your radar.”