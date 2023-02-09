LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Baseball season is coming and there are numerous seasonal jobs available at the Las Vegas Ballpark. There will be a job fair on Saturday, Feb. 11.

The open positions are in the following departments:

Promo Team

Mascots

Retail Sales Associates

Ticket Sellers

Fan Accommodations

Crew Members

Field Operations for Games/Events

Raffle Sellers

Batboys/Batgirls

PSC Levy food and beverage operations will be at the job fair to share requirements for positions it is hiring for which include everything from cooks to bartenders and supervisors.

Applicants are encouraged to bring a resume and be prepared for on-site interviews. All hired employees will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or agreed to be vaccinated prior to starting employment, along with proof of SNHD Health and Tam card for food and beverage positions.

The job fair is Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Las Vegas Ballpark in the Playstudios Club at 1650 S. Pavilion Center Dr. Applicants should park in the east event lot and enter through VIP entry.