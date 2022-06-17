LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As many as four companies may bring more than 1,000 jobs to Southern Nevada by 2027 after being approved for state incentives Thursday during the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development Board of Directors meeting.

Bella + Canvas, Crocs, F of N Inc, and Novva Holdings are all looking to expand their companies in Southern Nevada. This could add as many as 721 jobs within two years with the potential for over the next five. The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance has provided support and guidance to companies throughout the tax abatement approval process.

“Our goal at LVGEA is to not only bring high-quality jobs to the region, but to also attract companies that help diversify our economy and strengthen our community,” said Tina Quigley, LVGEA President & CEO. “The companies receiving incentives include a data center, a manufacturing facility, and a distribution warehouse, all of which fall under one of our target industries for economic diversification and consume minimal water resources.”

The Office of Economic Development approved tax incentives for a total of seven companies who plan to relocate or expand through-out the state. These 7 companies will make a capital investment of over $490 million in the first two years and generate $178 million in net new tax revenues over the next ten.

“Nevada is continuing to attract quality companies that are creating great jobs for working families,” said Governor Steve Sisolak. “Since January of 2019, the 86 companies that have received abatements will create 13,227 jobs over five years. These companies are making $2.4 billion in capital investments and will generate $1.2 billion in new net tax revenues over the next decade.”

Bella + Canvas is the largest manufacturer of wholesale apparel in the United States. They specialize in the design, manufacturing, and distribution of clothing basics and plan to locate a 488,100 square foot facility in North Las Vegas.

Crocs, Inc. is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for men, women, and children. The company is exploring the establishment of a 600,000 square foot distribution and warehouse facility in the North Las Vegas area.

F of N, Inc is a manufacturing company which, once their facility is operational, the facility will produce products for Nevada, California, Arizona, and Utah.

Novva Holdings, LLC has provided wholesale and multi-tenant colocation data center infrastructure services to local, national, and international clients and will open a 250,000 square foot data center facility in North Las Vegas.