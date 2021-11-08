‘JobFest’ planned Dec. 7 in Las Vegas to help job seekers find the right fit

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A “JobFest” planned for Tuesday, Dec. 7, in Las Vegas will feature more than 100 employers trying to fill thousands of jobs.

A news release Monday from Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s office promotes the event, which will include resources and support services for job seekers including skills training and childcare.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Las Vegas Convention Center North Hall, 3150 Paradise Road.

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation reports that Nevada is No.1 in the United States for hiring and there are thousands of jobs open in Southern Nevada.

“Dust off your resume and dress to impress as many will be hiring on the spot,” according to the news release.

Many people who have been out of the job market for months may need to brush up on their skills. Nevada JobConnect staff and other agencies will be on hand with resources and services to get you the skills you need to stand out and step into the right job.

“There is no priority more important than Nevada’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, and all of our state agencies are focused on creating high-paying job opportunities and connecting Nevadans to the skills and resources they need for these jobs,” said Gov. Sisolak. “As we move into 2022, it’s more important than ever to help Nevadans secure gainful employment or start sharpening their skills for a new opportunity.”

Jobseeker preregistration is encouraged but not mandatory https://www.nvcareercenter.org/jobfest-2021/

Employers and businesses who would like to participate can email Nevada JobConnect Business Services Office at BusinessServices2@detr.nv.gov or call (702) 486-0129.