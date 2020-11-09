Job training centers will bring CSN, Workforce Connections partnership

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A worker training program is being unveiled Tuesday in Southern Nevada as the Employ NV Career Hub holds its grand opening at the CSN Charleston campus.

The hub — the product of a partnership between the College of Southern Nevada and Workforce Connections — is the first of four. More hubs are planned at CSN’s North Las Vegas and Henderson campuses, as well as other CSN locations.

The unprecedented agreement will help train and retrain the region’s workforce and fill critical jobs in manufacturing, healthcare, information technology, skilled trades and logistics, according to a Monday news release.

“As Gov. Steve Sisolak noted, community colleges are the ‘first responders’ in rebooting Nevada’s economy,” CSN President Dr. Federico Zaragoza said. “I could not be more pleased to launch this partnership with Workforce Connections to ensure that Southern Nevadans who are seeking to reskill or upskill have the education, resources and credentials they need to acquire meaningful employment.”

The first Employ NV Career Hub will be housed in the Charleston Campus Student Union, creating a one-stop shop for career training and employment services, as well as CSN advising, counseling, and career and transfer services, according to the news release. Services will be available in person or remotely.

CSN has created accelerated, career-focused degree and certificate programs in key industries. Job seekers can earn certificates, credentials, or degrees in programs ranging from three days to nine months long depending on the program of interest.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has intensified the need to provide easier access to reskilling opportunities,” said Workforce Connections Executive Director Jaime Cruz. “We know the employment landscape has changed. By partnering with CSN, we can help dislocated workers acquire the skills they need to meet the demands of employers who are hiring now.”

Tuesday’s grand opening, where Zaragoza and Cruz will sign the partnership, will take place at the CSN Charleston Campus Student Union at 1 p.m.