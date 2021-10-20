Job seekers to be offered $15 an hour, $500 signing bonuses in upcoming job fair

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A job fair being held next month will offer many $15-an-hour jobs and a signing bonus for qualifying new workers.

The small business job fair will be on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Expo at World Market Center, 435 S. Grand Central Parkway.

“Many small businesses are unable to compete with the hefty signing bonuses and incentives that larger companies can offer,” Clark County Director of Community and Economic Development Shani Coleman said. “By strategically utilizing American Rescue Plan Act funds to incentivize the labor market, we can even the playing field and help small businesses find the talent they need to succeed.”

Job seekers are eligible for a $500 sign-on bonus after a minimum of 30 days of employment.

The signing bonuses will be paid by Clark County, the City of Las Vegas, the City of North Las Vegas, or the City of Henderson according to where the small business that makes the hire is licensed to do business.

More than 100 businesses are expected to attend the job fair in search of new employees.

For more information on how local businesses with less than 200 employees can attend this job fair. They should contact Mark Henderson at mhenderson@detr.gov or visit https://www.clarkcountynv.gov/government/departments/economic_development/job_fair.php.