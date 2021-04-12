Job Outlook: Many valley locations looking to hire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As Nevada continues to loosen restrictions, experts say the job outlook is looking good. Jobs are expanding, and many are looking to hire.

“In the past 60 days, the momentum has changed dramatically,” said Jeremy Aguero, principal analyst with Applied Analysis.

He explains we have gone from a period in which there was a lot of uncertainty, to a period where everyone seems to be gearing up for the economic recovery that’s ahead.

“We’ve seen an increase in job formation; we’ve seen a decrease in our unemployment rate,” said Aguero, “but the best part, we are seeing jobs being created in almost every sector of the economy.”

Some businesses say they’re having a hard time finding people to hire.

“What we do know is that these jobs are starting to come back,” said Aguero. “We are seeing jobs that were lost starting to come back, and as convention activity and leisure travel come back in, we are likely to see those jobs come gradually over time.”

Bryan Wachter, senior vice president of the Retail Association of Nevada, said, “I can tell you that the need for employees in the retail sector has been constant, and it is still there.”

He notes we will see great opportunities toward the end of the second quarter, and certainly going into the third. Businesses will pick up additional hiring, and anyone looking for a job should look into retail.

Good news if you’re looking for a job…Experts say we are seeing jobs being created in almost every sector of the economy.

Rodrigo Ibarra, director of operations for Don Tortaco Mexican Grill, also sees jobs booming.

“With the increase in sales and with the new locations coming soon, we need everything,” he shared.

Ibarra says they have several locations understaffed, so they can no longer be open 24/7.

“Come in, apply,” he encouraged. “We are looking for all kinds of positions. We are not picky on education and whether you have experience.”

And while our recovery looks like it’s heading in the right direction, it’s probably going to be 12-18 months before we are back to something that approaches normal.