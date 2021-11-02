Job hunting in Las Vegas changes as workers decide what’s important to them

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Many staffing agencies and consulting groups say people do want to work. It’s the game that has changed, and people simply want to know what they are getting themselves into.

“We help them find jobs on a contract, contract to hire, or direct-hire basis,” said Sonia Petkewich of Taurean Consulting Group.

Taurean, located near Patrick Lane and Decatur Boulevard, has been in the valley for six years. Petkewich says the people she helps are looking for something meaningful.

“I think it’s a mixed bag out there,” Petkewich said. “I think people are really having to make decisions that on what’s really important to them.”

Darryl Armstrong is looking for a job.

“I’m looking for work, but definitely the right fit,” he said.

“I’m leaning now towards remote work. Working from home for flexibility, safety.”

And there’s a common question among those looking for jobs.

“Is the company going to meet my needs?” Petkevich said.

“I think people are really paying attention to the benefits — including compensation — that companies are offering, and so there’s a lot of questions that company … that candidates are looking to have answered that they’re not just going to find in a job post,” she said.

Often, job-seekers are looking for help from an “e-cruiter” with a connection to the company. They want to talk to someone with the inside scoop.

“I think some people are playing a little bit harder to get, and some companies are playing harder to please.

And so you’ll see those positions stay open longer,” Petkewich said.

She also says things are changing quickly. That’s why she recommends companies stay flexible and raise the bar for compensation.