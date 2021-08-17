Job hiring event in need of local drivers, set for Aug. 25, 26

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Job Connect Las Vegas searching for job seekers interested in applying for paratransit driver positions.
According to the release the hiring event will be held at Palace Station casino.
- WHAT: Job far for applicants interested in Paratransit driver positions
- WHERE: Palace Station Casino, Grand Ballroom (2nd floor, North side of the building)
- WHEN: Aug. 25 -26, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Those selected for the position will gain paid training classes starting immediately.
For more information on the position click here.