Job hiring event in need of local drivers, set for Aug. 25, 26

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Job Connect Las Vegas searching for job seekers interested in applying for paratransit driver positions.

According to the release the hiring event will be held at Palace Station casino.

WHAT: Job far for applicants interested in Paratransit driver positions

WHERE: Palace Station Casino, Grand Ballroom (2nd floor, North side of the building)

WHEN: Aug. 25 -26, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Those selected for the position will gain paid training classes starting immediately.

For more information on the position click here.