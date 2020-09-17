Job growth in Nevada promising as Strip properties continue to reopen

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Thursday, the Tropicana reopened on the Las Vegas Strip with Park MGM and Nomad scheduled later this month. While this is good news for many workers, there’s still a long road of recovery.

The latest employment numbers show four months of job growth in Nevada, with an increase of 6,500 in August. While we are still down significantly from last year, economic analysts say this growth, and recent re-openings on The Strip, are encouraging.

“The fact that they’re getting to a place where they feel as though they’re getting to sufficient occupancy, where that demand exists, is a terrific sign that we’re at least heading in the right direction,” said Jeremy Aguero, principal analyst for Applied Analysis.

Aguero says the demand on The Strip will mean more jobs opening up. Some areas, though, will not happen right away.

“Lets not forget we have some segments of the market that are just going to take longer to come back,” Aguero said. “Conventions, trade shows, corporate meetings are all in that category.”

For people like Michael Kastan, this is frustrating. Kastan is a Caesars dockworker, who is involved with conventions and live shows.

While he’s happy for those who can go back to work, he says many are still struggling right now.

“Its great if someone says ‘oh the Google facility opened up and they’re going to hire 50 people’, or ‘this facility just reopened and they’re going to hire 20 people, but a hundred people here and a hundred people there, it doesn’t even begin to put a dent in the amount of unemployment here,” Kastan said.

Some of Kastan’s team has been able to go back to work; he says seniority can play a factor in that. As employment and demand increases, more progress is expected through the end of the year and notably in 2021.