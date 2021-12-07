Job Fest brings together over 100 employers and thousands of job seekers looking to re-enter the workforce

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For many months, reports have shown that businesses are desperately trying to fill positions.

On the other side, those who are applying say they’re not getting calls back.

Governor Sisolak’s Job Fest kicked off on Tuesday with over 100 different employers looking to hire over 15,000 people.

Major Las Vegas Strip resorts and casinos were one of several industries trying to fill positions.

Overall, attendees were eager to speak to hiring managers in person, saying it’s been difficult to navigate as they newly enter, or re-enter, the job market.

23-year-old Jessica Henry works in food service and is looking for a new or second job, but she says it’s taking longer than expected.

“It’s been kind of tough to do it on my own. I’ve been applying to other places, I either get a response or just reaches a dead end,” said Henry.

Ideally, Henry says she wants to find something to make a career out of for herself.

“Something more sustainable. Yeah, because I enjoy my current job, but it’s temporary for sure,” she tells 8 News Now.

As Henry just enters the job market, Nicholas Samuel is now re-entering it.

“I recently came off of reserve orders, my job that I had wasn’t available anymore so now I’m trying to find a new career and something that’s going to take me through the next 20 years or so,” he says.

Samuel is hoping it won’t take more than six months but notices things have changed since he last applied for work.

“It is a little bit more difficult from trying to find a job previously. A lot more competition, education, and everything is definitely a bare minimum standard. So trying to find something with just work experience isn’t the minimum anymore,” he tells 8 News Now.

In addition to in-person hiring, attendees also had the chance to attend interview and resume workshops.