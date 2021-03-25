Job fair today in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After what has been a very quiet year for Las Vegas, more tourists are starting to visit again and that means businesses need workers.

Last weekend, the Fremont Street Experience was filled with people celebrating St. Patrick’s Day and March Madness fans.

The Fremont Street Experience is six blocks of entertainment, gaming, dining and shopping.

A job fair will take place on Thursday, March 25 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Fremont Experience Parking Garage. It will be held on the 4th floor. You must be 18 or older.

You must apply online prior to arrival on the Fremont Street Experience website.

AVAILABLE POSITIONS

SlotZilla Ride Operator

Retail Sales Associates

Attractions Maintenance Helper

Custodian

Facilities Maintenance Assistant

Security Officer

“All our positions are full-time, benefits as well. We provide all the proper PPE equipment and take very good care of our employees. We are looking to get additional staff on,” said Robyn Meixell, Fremont Street Experience.