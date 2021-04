LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you are looking for a job, one popular Las Vegas spot just off the Las Vegas Strip will soon be hiring.

The Tuscany Suites & Casino announced it will be hosting a job fair toward the end of the month.

On Thursday, April 29, you will have the opportunity to apply and interview in-person on site.

Officials say they are hiring for all departments and some people could even be hired on the spot.

For more information, see the flyer above or CLICK HERE.