LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A job fair is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 21, from 11:00 A.M. – 2:00 P.M. at the T-Mobile Arena.

This job fair is open to the general public and there is no cost to attend.

The location is 3780 South Las Vegas Blvd.

Interested applicants should bring their resumes and dress for an interview on-site.

For more opportunities, see the 8NewsNow Job Board.