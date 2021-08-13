Job fair scheduled Saturday at Desert Radiology with on-site interviews

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A job fair for Desert Radiology is scheduled Saturday, Aug. 14, from 9-11 a.m. at the company’s office near University Medical Center.

On-site interviews will be available for positions including medical receptionists, scheduling and technologists.

The location is 2020 Palomino Lane, Suite 100.

Interested applicants should bring their resume and wear a mask. Desert Radiology adheres to temperature screenings and social distancing. Applicants will have the opportunity to meet with team leaders and discuss career opportunities within Desert Radiology.

Desert Radiology offers a strong benefit package including medical, dental and vision coverage, short and long-term disability, 401K, profit sharing, paid time off, paid holidays and performance bonuses.

For more information about careers at Desert Radiology, visit desertrad.com/careers.

