Job fair geared to military, veterans and their spouses set for July 20

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A virtual career fair is planned for members of the military, veterans and their spouses on Tuesday, July 20, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The fair is a production of an organization called Militaryx, which has a website and a Facebook page showing fairs all over the country.

Register at www.militaryx.com.

The event is free for veterans who are interested in connecting with more than 25 employers including Intel, MetLife and Procter & Gamble.

The Las Vegas Virtual Veterans Career Fair will give attendees an opportunity to interview with employers, educational institutions, and franchisors.

Applicants are encouraged to upload their resume after registering so employers will have access to it. Companies may begin screening resumes prior to the event and invite applicants to visit their specific chat sessions and/or schedule interviews before, during, or after the event hours.