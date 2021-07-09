Job fair brings unemployed together with employers at Las Vegas Convention Center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A job fair today at the Las Vegas Convention Center was a perfect opportunity for unemployed workers to find a job.

With the federal pandemic unemployment benefits due to expire in two months, Clark County officials say now is the time to find a job if you’re unemployed.

More than 125 employers and more than 14,000 jobs — this job fair is getting people back to work.

“It’s amazing because I’ve been in town for the past 15 years, and even during the downturn, it was never an issue with employment,” said Christopher Calderon of Gen3 Hospitality. “But as you can see, a lot of employers were at the fair looking for people — qualified people.”

Locally owned Gen3 Hospitality was there looking for help, right alongside government agencies and medical companies.

An estimated 5,000 job seekers were able to access the laptops and pringer for free resume checks, and help with employment and training.

People had interviews on the spot, and in some cases, job offers.

Getting a job now could ensure no lapse in household income for many when extra federal unemployment benefits expire. Leaders say this event will benefit families across the valley.

“This is something that has taken an enormouse effort to get it organized and it has paid off,” Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson said. “Here we are, something that has never been done before.”

Fellow commissioner Tick Segerblom added, “The fact that we are providing this service and to see a lot of people come back out. A lot of people are leery about getting back out in the world, so the fact that this many people came out is a very positive sign,” he said.

The Southern Nevada Health District even offered free COVID-19 vaccinations.